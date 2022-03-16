Fund established for wife of Covington Farm & Fuel employee killed in Monday’s shooting

COVINGTON, Va. – Money is being collected to help one of the victims of Monday afternoon’s shooting in Covington.

Covington Farm & Fuel posted on its Facebook page that it’s collecting money to go to Randy Paxton’s widow.

If you are wanting to donate to Randy Paxton’s wife, please give your donations to the cashier and your name. We will put your donations somewhere safe until taken to his wife. Thank you. Covington Farm & Fuel

Randy, who was 64 years old, was one of three people killed in the shooting.

If you are wanting to donate to Randy Paxton’s wife, please give your donations to the cashier and your name. We will put your donations somewhere safe until taken to his wife. Thank you. Posted by Covington Farm & Fuel, LLC on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Paxton’s wife was inside the store at the time of the shooting but was not hurt, according to Virginia State Police.

Covington police officer Caleb Ogilvie, as well as the suspected shooter, were also killed in the shooting.

A GoFundMe page, as well as a page on Fund the First have been created to raise money for Ogilvie’s family.