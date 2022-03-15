Covington police officer killed in Monday’s shooting served as a Marine and Roanoke-area EMT

Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie. He was killed on duty on March 14, 2022.

COVINGTON, Va. – Authorities have confirmed the identity of the Covington police officer killed during Monday’s shooting.

Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, died while responding to the domestic shooting incident at Covington Farm & Fuel, according to Covington Police Chief Christopher Smith.

“His engaging personality, dedication to serving others and a great sense of humor, quickly endeared him with the Covington Police Department family and our community,” said Smith. “This is a senseless loss that’s being felt by so many today and will as days come.”

He is the first Covington Police Officer to die in the line of duty, according to Smith.

Prior to being a police officer, Ogilvie served his nation as a Marine.

He served active duty from 2006 until 2010, being honorably discharged and then re-enlisting in reserve duty from 2011 to 2016, according to Smith.

Before joining the Covington Police Department, Ogilvie also served as an EMT in the Roanoke area.

He was a volunteer EMT in Roanoke County at the Mason Cove Volunteer Rescue Squad, from 2011-2016.

Ogilvie graduated from the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy in August 2021 with high remarks and then joined the Covington Police Department that same month.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters, according to a GoFundMe page posted to help the family pay for funeral costs and other expenses.

He also leaves behind an ex-wife and two other children, according to a FundtheFirst page also set up to help offset costs. That page has a goal of $50,000.

Ogilvie was also active on TikTok, having 17,000 followers.

One of his videos even has more than 227,500 views.

No information has been released about funeral arrangements at this time.