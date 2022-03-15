WATCH: Fallen Covington Officer Caleb Ogilvie leaves Roanoke for his final ride home

Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie was killed on Monday, March 14, 2022.

COVINGTON, Va. – Officer Caleb Ogilvie will be escorted to Clifton Forge on Tuesday afternoon for his final ride home.

He left the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke at about 2 p.m. for the Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge along with a police escort.

Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie was killed on Monday, March 14, 2022.

[WATCH: Covington Police Chief speaks following the death of one of his officers]

Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, died while responding to Monday’s domestic shooting incident at Covington Farm & Fuel.

He is the first-ever Covington police officer to die in the line of duty, according to Covington Police Chief Christopher Smith.

Ad

Prior to being a police officer, Ogilvie served his nation as a Marine.

He was also a volunteer EMT in Roanoke County at the Mason Cove Volunteer Rescue Squad, from 2011-2016.