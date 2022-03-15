WATCH: Covington Police Chief speaks following the death of one of his officers

Covington Police Chief Christopher Smith spoke briefly on Tuesday after Monday’s deadly shooting that killed one of his officers.

Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, died while responding to Monday’s domestic shooting incident at Covington Farm & Fuel.

Prior to being a police officer, Ogilvie served his nation as a Marine.

He was also a volunteer EMT in Roanoke County at the Mason Cove Volunteer Rescue Squad, from 2011-2016.

With a police escort, Ogilvie’s body was taken to the Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge on Tuesday afternoon.