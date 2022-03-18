Feeding Southwest Virginia receives two truckloads worth of donations

Rising prices have taken a toll on Feeding Southwest Virginia but The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is stepping in to help.

SALEM, Va. – The rising prices have taken a toll on Feeding Southwest Virginia, but The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working to help keep families fed.

On Friday, the church donated two truckloads full of non-perishable food items to the food bank, including canned beans, soups and pasta.

We’re told the two organizations have been partners for over 30 years.

“They have committed now to provide more than one shipment a year knowing and recognizing that groceries are up 25% and that there’s a greater need right now,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The first of the two truckloads was received at the Salem distribution center earlier Friday morning.