Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half staff in honor of fallen Covington officer

Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie. He was killed on duty on March 14, 2022.

COVINGTON, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that Virginia’s flags be flown at half staff in honor of fallen Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie.

35-year-old Ogilvie was killed in the line of duty on Monday while responding to a domestic shooting incident at Covington Farm & Fuel. He was one of three people killed in the incident.

A funeral service for the fallen hero is set for Saturday at noon at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, according to his obituary.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Saturday and will remain at half-staff until sunset.