Funeral for Covington police officer killed in shooting set for Saturday

Image of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie with flowers laid on a police vehicle in his memory.

COVINGTON, Va. – The funeral for fallen Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie will be at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, according to his obituary.

The service will be held on Saturday, at noon, at the college’s Convocation Center.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Covington.

There will be a shuttle service available for people wishing to attend the service.

Parking will be at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College where the shuttle pick-up and drop-off will be in front of McCarthy Hall from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

[Covington police officer killed in Monday’s shooting served as a Marine and Roanoke-area EMT]

Prior to the funeral, the family will receive friends on Wednesday and Thursday, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., at the Ridgeview Room in Clifton Forge.

Ad

The family will also be receiving friends on Friday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge.