Tributes pour in for slain Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie on social media

Ogilvie was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday

COVINGTON, Va. – From the Alleghany-Highlands community to police agencies on a statewide level, the death of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie has impacted many.

Ogilvie, 35, died while responding to the domestic shooting at Covington Farm & Fuel, according to authorities.

Community members who knew the slain officer, as well as Virginia leaders, shared tributes across social media.

Condolences were shared for Ogilvie’s family, friends and the Covington Police Department.

Many local police departments and sheriff’s offices extended their condolences as well.

Here are just a few of the words shared of Ogilvie on social media:

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

“The First Lady and I are devastated by the tragic loss of a Covington Police Officer. This serves as a reminder that law enforcement officers risk their lives every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the fallen officer during this difficult time.”

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine

...”My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the Covington shooting, including Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, who bravely answered the call of duty. In the coming weeks, I will meet with law enforcement leaders to discuss the tragic toll of gun violence and ways to protect our communities.”

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares