Rockbridge County deputies to serve Covington while officers attend funeral for fallen officer

COVINGTON, Va. – Communities across the region are showing support after the deadly shooting in Covington earlier this week.

Rockbridge County deputies were sworn in on Friday so they can serve the City of Covington Saturday while officers attend the funeral for fallen officer Caleb Ogilvie.

Deputies told 10 News that this hits close to home and they’re happy to help in any way they can.

“We’re a brotherhood, you hear that a lot. So you affect one, you affect all. They’re a small agency like we are and we’re in their backyard so we understand the situation,” said Senior Investigator Travis Patterson.

Officer Ogilvie’s funeral will be in the Convocation Center of Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge at noon Saturday.