Virginia State Police investigating alleged homicide in Covington

The Virginia State Police is investigating an incident in Covington where a man was found dead inside a home.

The man was found unresponsive at a home in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street and the death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office. Anyone with any information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 540-380-5700 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov

