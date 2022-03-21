Lady Flames Hockey Team makes history with fourth national championship

Lynchburg, Va. – Liberty University’s No. 1-ranked ACHA Division I women’s hockey team netted four unanswered goals to break open a 1-1 game midway through the second period and raise its record fourth consecutive and fifth overall National Championship trophy with a 5-1 triumph over Midland (Neb.) University on Sunday afternoon at the Centene Community Ice Center’s USA Arena.

After huddling for a team prayer and taking their turns skating with the cherished cup over their heads, the Lady Flames proceeded to drench fifth-year Head Coach Chris Lowes — the ACHA DI Women’s Hockey Coach of the Year for the second straight season — with their water bottles, both on the ice and in the locker room, celebrating history with an outpouring of joy.

In a rematch of the Feb. 27 WMCH Tournament final , the top-seeded Lady Flames (25-0) improved to 10-0 all-time against the No. 2-seeded Warriors (20-7-2) and stretched their ACHA DI-record winning streak to 40 games dating back to a Jan. 23, 2021, loss to Lindenwood University. Liberty defeated the Lions in Saturday’s semifinal round before breaking ties with them for both total national titles and championships in a row on Sunday.

Lady Flames junior forward Yannick Truter, the ACHA DI Player of the Year who netted a natural hat trick in the 4-2 victory over the Lions, was also named the ACHA DI Tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

“I am incredibly proud of the way they finished this season, which was certainly a historic and memorable one,” said Lowes, who pointed to his five graduate students — forwards Shelby Bradford, Vanessa DeMerchant, and Shannon Fehr, and defensemen Dana McLeod and Sally Hoerr — for playing integral roles in the championship run.

“In five years since we’ve been here, they haven’t lost a game that matters, in an elimination game, which is pretty amazing,” he added. “(Assistant) Coach (Justin) Forth and I are super aware of the fact that next year will be our first year at Liberty without those names. It was really important for them to finish strong and win this last one, to complete the undefeated season. We are super proud of the whole team and thankful that our seniors are going out on top.”