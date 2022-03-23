Lynchburg City Schools seeking 8% raise for teachers, staff

Higher pay could be on the way for teachers in the Hill City.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Higher pay could be on the way for teachers in the Hill City.

Lynchburg City Schools is asking City Council to support an 8% raise for all teachers and staff.

The raise would add about $5 million to the original budget. First-year teachers would start off making around $46,000 a year.

Teachers say they’re underpaid and overworked. The school board says they need a bump in pay to compete with surrounding districts.

Students also backed a raise for LCS.

“Throughout the last 13 years, LCS has managed to attract and retain stellar talent who’ve impacted countless students the way they did me,” E.C. Glass High School Senior Jeffrey Wooders said. “We must increase the LCS budget as suggested by the school board. It is the single greatest investment you as a government can make in this city’s future.”

City Council is expected to vote on this sometime next month.