About 18 families displaced after Town of Pulaski condemns apartment complex

PULASKI, Va. – About 18 families were forced to relocate on Wednesday after the Town of Pulaski condemned an apartment complex.

Earlier this week, the Town of Pulaski’s building official found that A Pleasant Hills Townhomes had unsafe living conditions, which ultimately led to condemnation of the apartment complex, according to Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham.

Due to this, tenants were told that they had 24 hours to pack their things and find a new place to live on Tuesday.

10 News has reached back out to the town manager to learn where the families have been placed given.