39º
wsls logo

LIVE

Local News

Blood drive held by Junior League of Roanoke Valley to help combat crisis

Tags: Roanoke
A blood drive was held in Roanoke on March 26. (WSLS)

In the midst of a national blood crisis, the Junior League of Roanoke Valley hosted a blood drive on Saturday at Taubaum Museum in downtown Roanoke.

It was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sarah Rourke ff the Junior League of Roanoke Valley said such drives are critical to the community and the American Red Cross.

“They are facing the worst blood shortage in a decade, as well as winter weather causing cancellations,” Rourke said.

Such cancelations cause doctors to make hard decisions when choosing who to save in emergencies.

The drive is hosted every March.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.