Blood drive held by Junior League of Roanoke Valley to help combat crisis

A blood drive was held in Roanoke on March 26.

In the midst of a national blood crisis, the Junior League of Roanoke Valley hosted a blood drive on Saturday at Taubaum Museum in downtown Roanoke.

It was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sarah Rourke ff the Junior League of Roanoke Valley said such drives are critical to the community and the American Red Cross.

“They are facing the worst blood shortage in a decade, as well as winter weather causing cancellations,” Rourke said.

Such cancelations cause doctors to make hard decisions when choosing who to save in emergencies.

The drive is hosted every March.