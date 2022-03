A new art project is now complete in Downtown Lynchburg.

There’s a colorful mural up on the Midtown Parking Deck on Tenth and Commerce Streets.

Four floors feature patterns designed by staff members at the Downtown Lynchburg Association.

The painting is sponsored by Bank of the James and installed by volunteers, with the hope of driving more traffic and parking to the area.