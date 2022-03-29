Crews working to control brush fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire & Rescue crews are working to extinguish a brush fire Tuesday afternoon.

The brush fire, which is located in the 2500 block of Wildwood Road in the Fort Lewis area, is about five acres in size.

At 5 p.m., the fire is about 10% contained, according to officials.

Roanoke County said the fire is producing smoke and possibly flames that can be seen around the Roanoke Valley.

Crews with the Virginia Department of Forestry are on the scene to help cut containment lines around the fire.

Officials said no structures are threatened by the fire and there are no injuries reported. Power lines are also not affected at this time.

Officials ask that people avoid the 2500 block of Wildwood Road due to the number of firefighting resources in that area.

Crews are expected to work the scene for most of the night and possibly on Wednesday to bring the fire completely under control.