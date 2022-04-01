Bedford County Sheriff’s Office earns accreditation

For the fifth consecutive time, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office has been reaccredited by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

Out of 400 law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth, only around 100 have this accreditation.

From procedures and policies to community interaction, there are more than 190 standards that agencies need to meet. It’s a thorough process to get accredited but has become the standard at Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s a wonderful stamp. It lets you know you’re one of the elite in this Commonwealth. You’re one of the elite and we took that challenge 20 years ago and we’ve held that standard,” said Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller.

Miller said the accreditation is a testament to the hard work of the men and women in his department.