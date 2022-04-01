McDonald’s is bringing back its viral Szechuan Sauce for a limited time

McDonald’s is bringing back a cult favorite menu item for a limited-time run.

The elusive Schezuan Sauce came back as an app exclusive on March 31 and folks looking to try it have until April 4, or until supplies last, to do so.

In 2017, Schezuan Sauce was mentioned in the popular Cartoon Network animated series “Rick and Morty,” garnering interest from the show’s fans. As a result. the sauce returned for one day only, and supplies ran out fast and the news was buzzing online.

While the condiment gained social media notoriety five years ago, the sauce was first introduced by the fast-food chain in 1998 as part of McDonald’s promotion for the Disney film, “Mulan.”

If you’re looking to get some Schezuan Sauce for yourself, all you need to do is download the McDonald’s app on your phone.

Ad

The sauce will available for free as a dipping sauce option for Chicken McNuggets. If you’re not in the mood for nuggets, you can purchase five sauces a la carte on the app as well.