Former Virginia Delegate Joseph Yost pleads guilty to embezzlement charges in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A former Virginia delegate has pleaded guilty to the four counts of embezzlement he faced in Giles County.

Joseph Yost, who represented Virginia’s 12th District from 2012-2016, was sentenced to four years total in prison, a year on each count; however, the judge suspended the entire sentence, so Yost will not serve any jail time.

According to court records, Jan. 1, 2019; July 1, 2019; Dec. 1, 2019 and Aug. 1, 2020 were the offense dates of charges against him.

Each charge was for embezzlement of more than $200.

Yost initially faced felony charges; however, the charges were downgraded from felony to misdemeanor.

The Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has brought in a special prosecutor, Joshua Elrod, the Buena Vista Commonwealth’s Attorney, to oversee the case.