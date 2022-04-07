Body recovered from pond after search for missing man in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a body was recovered from a pond Wednesday night after an extensive search for a man who crashed his vehicle.

At about 6:30 p.m., deputies received a report claiming that a vehicle had rolled down a hill and hit a tree in the 1100 block of Player Road in Gretna.

Witnesses told officers that the man proceeded to get out of his car, was in the middle of the road and then entered the pond without exiting.

However, when deputies arrived they could not locate the man, which prompted an hours-long search.

At about 10:30 p.m. that same night, the man’s body was recovered from a nearby pond.

The man’s identity will be released once his next-of-kin is properly notified.

His body will be transported to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.

