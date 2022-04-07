Here’s how your bundle of joy could be the next Gerber ‘spokesbaby’

Your little bundle of joy could very well be the next Gerber baby.

Gerber is currently on the search for its next Chief Growing Officer and Spokesbaby.

Those interested in applying have until Thursday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m. EDT to do so. Parents and or/guardians are asked to submit a photo and video of their little one smiling.

Your kid must be four years old or younger to qualify.

Gerber is looking for a baby with an adorable smile and infectious laugh.

If you win, you could receive a $25,000 cash prize along with some surprise perks.

For more information about the chief growing officer position, click here.

You can apply on Gerber’s website.