Bill Roth to return as play-by-play announcer for Virginia Tech football

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A familiar face (or voice) is returning as the play-by-play announcer for the Hokies this upcoming football season.

Bill Roth is returning to the booth at Lane Stadium — starting with Tech’s spring game later this month, followed by the Hokies season opener at Old Dominion on Sept. 2.

Roth was the voice of the Hokies for 27 seasons from 1988 to 2015, working with both the football and men’s basketball teams.

“What an exciting time to return to the Hokies,” Roth said. “We’ve got so many stories to tell and memories to make for Tech fans of all generations. There’s so much positive momentum around Virginia Tech Athletics right now under the leadership of Whit Babcock and his staff. It’s just awesome to be a part of it again as we kick-off the Brent Pry era.”

Along with announcing, Roth will continue his role as a professor of practice in the School of Communication where he helped launch the Sports Media and Analytics program. He’ll also continue to be a part of ESPN’s college football broadcasting team calling games during Tech open dates, along with mid-week and postseason games.

“This is a special place for me,” Roth said. “This stadium. This campus. This community. As a broadcaster and now as an instructor, I’ve seen how Virginia Tech impacts the lives of its students and student-athletes. It’s just a remarkable place with truly caring and genuine people, and I’m just delighted to return to the booth with my dear friend, Mike Burnop. Reunion tours can be fun, and I’m glad we’ve got the band back together again!”

Roth also plans to host podcasts for Tech Athletics and write a regular column for Inside Hokie Sports magazine.