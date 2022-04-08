Liberty University professor accused of groping student found not guilty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty University professor accused of groping a student has been found not guilty.

William Atwell, who was arrested last November, was facing a sexual battery charge.

In court, the judge said his decision is based on the evidence presented and the law, which focuses on whether or not there was force, threat or intimidation.

The alleged victim claimed that in November 2021, she was a student when Atwell invited her into his office and requested a hug and that’s when he inappropriately touched her.

She then said the two went into a nearby supply closet, where Atwell hugged her from behind and pressed his pelvis against her back.

Atwell also testified and denied that the second hug ever occurred. He said he does not hug people from behind and that he has high respect for his students.

Ad

The defense claims in the deaf community hugging is a major way to communicate and if that did happen, it was by accident and there was no sexual motivation.

The protective order has been extended for 90 days, and Atwell has been ordered to not have any contact with the victim.

Atwell remains on leave from Liberty University.

Stick with 10 News as we continue to follow this breaking news.