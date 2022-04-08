One dead, one injured after a multi-county high-speed chase ends in a crash in Patrick County

Authorities said a woman led several agencies on a pursuit that started in Halifax County and went through Pittsylvania County, Danville, Martinsville and Henry County before ending in Patrick County.

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a high-speed chase that killed one person Friday afternoon.

Authorities said a woman led several agencies on a pursuit that started in Halifax County and went through Pittsylvania County, Danville, Martinsville and Henry County before ending in Patrick County.

The chase ended around 1:18 p.m. when the woman driving the vehicle crashed into another car by the Walmart near U.S. Route 58 in Patrick County.

We’re told one “innocent person” died in the crash; however, it is currently unclear who that person is at the moment in relation to the incident.

Officers are working to notify the family members of the victim.

The woman who led the high-speed chase sustained serious injuries in the crash and is being flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

State police said their troopers joined the pursuit before it ended in Patrick County.