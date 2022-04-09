Residents displaced after electric fire in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of people has been displaced following a fire in Northwest Roanoke on Friday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At about 11:36 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 2200 block of Garstland Drive NW for the report of the fire. When crews arrived at the scene, smoke was coming from the two-story home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about 20 minutes.

Authorities say that one person was taken to the hospital “for a non-fire related complaint.”

The American Red Cross will assist those affected by the incident.

Investigators have determined that the fire was an accident and electrical in nature.

The fire left about $65,000 in damages to the home.