Human skull, remains discovered outside Roanoke County home

The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating a case after a human skull was found Thursday afternoon.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating a case after a human skull was found Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the 7500 block of Old Mill Road after a Roanoke County resident called the police department to report they discovered the skull.

Police said they were able to locate the rest of the human remains at the scene.

The remains will be sent to the medical examiner’s office.

They are working to notify the next of kin.

ORIGINAL STORY

There is a large police presence outside a Roanoke County home Thursday afternoon.

WSLS 10 News has a crew on the scene where we are seeing several police officers walking around a property in the 7000 block of Old Mill Road.

Stay with us as this breaking story develops.