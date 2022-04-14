45º

Rosie’s giving away over 200 gas cards worth $500 each on April 30

A new winner will be announced every 15 minutes from noon to midnight on that Saturday

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

VINTON, Va. – Rosie’s is trying to help ease the pain you may feel at the gas pump with a new giveaway.

The gaming emporium is giving away 245 gas cards worth $500 each on Saturday, April 30.

Officials said a new winner will be announced every 15 minutes from noon until midnight at all five of Rosie’s locations, including New Kent, Vinton, Richmond, Hampton and Dumfries.

People must sign up for a free Rosie’s Player’s Club Card to enter to win the gas cards.

Participants will receive one entry for joining and can earn additional entries throughout the month by using their card on games.

The cards total up to $122,500 worth of gas.

