WSLS 10 goes green for Earth Day - literally!

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS 10 is going green for Earth Day - literally! - in honor of the day.

On Friday, April 22, we’ll be turning our set green as a way to remind all of us how we can all try to do our part and take care of our planet.

But for us, going green goes beyond turning our set green. In our studio, we try to treat every day like its Earth Day by doing what we can to save energy, right down to the lights we use.

The last building we were in had incandescent and fluorescent bulbs.

Our current station has 100% LED lights with most being auto-off after about 15 minutes, which means our new lights use around 90% less energy to produce the same amount of light and last 25 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs.

Also, the old light bulbs generated a lot more heat, causing the station to use more air for cooling, but the new LED lights don’t generate nearly as much heat, allowing us to reduce the amount of cooling energy we have to use.

Looking for ways you can go green, too? Here are some tips:

Switch to energy-efficient light bulbs

When you leave a room, switch off your lights

Pack your lunch to cut down on waste!

Try going paperless — when you do more online, like banking, you can lower your carbon footprint

Graham Media, our parent company, is doing its part to make the Earth a better place, too.

We are using “Forecasting Change” to inform and empower our viewers on the catastrophic effects of global warming and how to slow them down.

Several of our stations have also joined a national group of broadcasters, publishers, radio stations, and news sites to expand and deepen climate coverage through The Covering Climate Collaborative.