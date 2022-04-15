40-year-old woman dies in Rockbridge County crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead after a crash in Rockbridge County earlier this week, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Route 608, just west of Route 689, when a 2017 Can-Am Spyder was going north and swerved to miss a deer.

The passenger in the Spyder was thrown from the car and then the car hit a tree, police said.

Trena Booth, 40, of Afton was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where officers said she later died.

The driver was not hurt in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.