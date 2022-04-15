57º

LIVE

Local News

40-year-old woman dies in Rockbridge County crash

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Rockbridge County, Traffic

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead after a crash in Rockbridge County earlier this week, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Route 608, just west of Route 689, when a 2017 Can-Am Spyder was going north and swerved to miss a deer.

The passenger in the Spyder was thrown from the car and then the car hit a tree, police said.

Trena Booth, 40, of Afton was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where officers said she later died.

The driver was not hurt in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

email