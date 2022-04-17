Two hospitalized after shoplifting suspect crashes into Northwest Roanoke home after police chase

The car crashed into the house on the corner of Birchlawn Ave Sunday morning, according to witnesses.

ROANOKE, Va. – A police chase ended with a shoplifting suspect crashing into a Northwest Roanoke home Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

At about 10:15 a.m., police received a call from a store clerk who claimed that there had been a shoplifting incident in the 5500 block of Plantation Road.

A Roanoke County Police officer eventually spotted a vehicle on Hershberger Road that matched the description of the suspect vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

However, rather than stopping, the driver of the vehicle sped away and then proceeded to turn right onto Williamson Road and then right onto Hildebrand Rd, NW in Roanoke City, according to authorities. Police say the driver began running stop signs.

The officer then ended the pursuit but the suspect vehicle continued driving at a high speed and ultimately ended up crashing into a home in the 3300 block of Birchlawn Avenue, NW, according to officers.

Roanoke County Police say the suspect then got out of the vehicle and tried to run away but the police were able to catch him. At about 10:18 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

Both the individual inside the home and the driver of the vehicle were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.