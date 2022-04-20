Angels of Assisi raises money for Biscuit Fund on GIVE Roanoke Day

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, the Star City celebrated GIVE Roanoke Day.

One of the organizations participating is Angels of Assisi, which was raising money for its Biscuit Fund.

The fund allows them to take in abused and neglected animals and nurture them back to health.

One of the recipients was Luna, a dog that was found tied to a pole at a park in Roanoke in November before Angels of Assisi rescued her.

“When she came in, she was kind of a bag of bones — we’ve all seen the pictures. She was not only neglected physically but I think emotionally as well,” said Executive Director Lisa O’Neill.

Luna is now healthy and happy in a new home.

O’Neill says thanks to the Biscuit Fund, they were able to help animals like her.

They also hope GIVE Roanoke Day helps bring awareness to the work of all local non-profit organizations.