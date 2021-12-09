Abandoned dog found tied to a pole in Roanoke now appearing in performances of ‘The Nutcracker’

Luna is a special guest during the 2021 performances of "The Nutcracker" by the Southwest Virginia Ballet.

ROANOKE, Va. – Luna, a dog found abandoned and tied to a pole last month, is making her public debut.

Animal control found Luna and brought her to Angels of Assisi back in November, where she received care and is now on the road to recovery.

In fact, Luna is doing so well that she is making an appearance at Southwest Virginia Ballet’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker.’

Angels of Assisi said that Luna has done wonderfully at the dress rehearsals and loves the extra attention from members of the ballet.

You can see Luna as a special guest during the performances on Saturday. Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12.

