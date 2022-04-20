Lawn care business in the Roanoke Valley impacted by high gas prices

Gas prices in the Roanoke area is dropping, but it's still impacting businesses that need it to make a living.

ROANOKE, Va. – Gas prices in the Roanoke area have dropped, but it still is causing pain for some businesses that rely on fuel to make a living.

Andrew Graninger owns a lawn care business in the Star City and he cuts about 200 yards.

Graninger feels his business is profitable.

“Everything has been going well, I have been blessed, cause a lot of times companies to come in and you don’t see them next year,” Graninger said.

Graninger cuts about 17 yards daily, and with how gas prices are high right now, it can equate to a hefty bill.

“The spike in gas prices, and I’m sure it’s going to get higher too. It’s all about micromanaging those steps, minus the truck it costs about 350.”

Graninger has accounts in Montgomery and Franklin counties, but because of high gas prices, he had to cut them out.

Grainger says he lost about 30 accounts because of the high gas prices and now he works smarter to make sure his truck gets around roanoke efficiently.

He uses an app to get around better, saying “it provides the best routes.”

According to AAA prices in Roanoke average $3.96, which is down about 14 cents from last month.

However, prices are still higher, by about $1.22, than a year ago causing some customers to cut back on lawn care services.

In the meantime, Graninger feels the solution is planning for price increases.

“That’s why you have funds for backup for measures like this,” Graninger said.