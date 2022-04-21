GIVE Roanoke a ‘huge success,’ raising more than $300,000 in 24 hours

More than 2,000 donors gave to 105 organizations.

ROANOKE, Va. – Local organizations are celebrating after raising more than $300,000 in just 24 hours.

Council of Community Services hosted “GIVE Roanoke,” which was previously called Roanoke Valley Gives Day.

On Wednesday, more than 2,000 donors gave to 105 organizations. The goal of GIVE Day was $100,000.

Orchard Hills Achievement Center brought in $25,000, topping the day’s leaderboard.

“WE DID IT! Thank you for investing in your community by supporting GIVE Roanoke! The first-ever GIVE Roanoke, hosted by the Council of Community Services, was a huge success and raised over $300,000 for 100+ nonprofit organizations,” said a statement on the donation page early Thursday morning.