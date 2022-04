ROANOKE, Va. – Western Virginia Water Authority is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Yellow Mountain Road as crews work to repair a 12-inch water line break.

Officials say the water line break happened on Yellow Mountain Road at the intersection of Jefferson Street.

It could take 6 to 8 hours to repair.

Residents in the area may experience reduced water pressure or service interruption.

At this time, Yellow Mountain Road will be closed to traffic at the intersection.