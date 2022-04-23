Controlled burns planned for parts of Giles County and Bedford County on Sunday

You might notice fire and smoke in parts of our area on Sunday.

The U.S. Forest Service plans to conduct prescribed burns in Giles County and Bedford County in an effort to reduce uncontrolled fires and improve wildlife habitats.

Fire specialists will begin igniting the burns on Sunday, April 24, near Montvale in Bedford County and in the Kelly Flats area of Giles County, as weather permits.

During the fire operation, smoke will be visible in the following areas:

Parts of the Appalachian Trail

Big Stoney Creek Road

Parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway, U.S. Route 11, I-81 and U.S. Route 460

Parts of Montvale, Buchanan, Bedford, Blue Ridge and Roanoke

Drivers are asked to use caution and to use fog lights if needed when traveling in any of the areas mentioned above.

Forest Service fire specialists are planning to begin a prescribed burn near Montvale in Bedford County, VA on Sunday,... Posted by U.S. Forest Service - George Washington and Jefferson National Forests on Friday, April 22, 2022

There will also be several temporary road and trail closures, which include:

Sunday, April 24 and Monday, April 25

Day Creek Trailhead

Parts of the Glenwood Horse Trail

Parts of Forest Service Roads Day Creek

Parts of Black Horse Gap East

Monday, April 25

Blue Ridge Parkway from the intersection with U.S. Route 460 to the intersection with State Route 43

As the fire continues to burn in both locations, firefighters will be sure to monitor the sites on Sunday and throughout the week.

According to authorities, prescribed burns can have a myriad of positive effects such as increased public safety by reducing the chance of uncontrolled wildfires, restored landscapes and better wildlife habitats.

For more information, visit the inciweb site.