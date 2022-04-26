Lynchburg City Schools hosts first ‘Community Conversations’ about future of district’s buildings

Changes are coming to Lynchburg City Schools. But before city leaders make any decisions, they’re looking for residents’ input.

The changes are needed after a report found LCS has too many buildings for its declining enrollment and some buildings that need major renovations.

To better inform residents about the research findings, the district is hosting what they call, “Community Conversations.”

“Join us to learn more about what’s in that facility study, the condition of our buildings. What does it mean for the future? New construction, renovations, possible closures and consolidation and school attendance zones being rezoned. And what about educational programming? What do we look forward to for the future of education,” said Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards.

She says she understands conversations about consolidation and rezoning can be scary. This is why they’re giving parents, students and teachers this opportunity to share their thoughts.

“One of the things we want to do is alleviate the fears of parents and say, ‘What is important to you and your child’s schools?’ Should we find ourselves having to consolidate or close, we want to find those things that are special in a building and those things that have made that magic happen in our small schools,” said Dr. Edwards.

Although discussions about the future are happening now, officials say these changes won’t be happening overnight.

“The whole plan will probably be a 20 to 30-year plan. Hopefully, we will get started here in the next few years,” said the district’s Director of Facilities, Steve Gatzke.

There are three more scheduled “Community Conversations. Find a full schedule, here.