LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is facing another lawsuit regarding sexual assault and rape on campus Wednesday.

The university is being sued for claims that it failed to investigate a report of an alleged violent sexual assault and rape involving students.

The lawsuit also alleges the university refused to provide accommodations for the rape survivor.

We’ve reached out to Liberty and we’re waiting on a response.

