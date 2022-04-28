Crews respond to house fire in Southeast Roanoke overnight

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews were at the scene of a house fire in Southeast Roanoke Wednesday night.
We’re told that the fire happened at about 10 p.m. on 9th Street near Murray Avenue SE in Roanoke.
Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.
ROANOKE, Va. – Crews were at the scene of a house fire in Southeast Roanoke Wednesday night.
We’re told that the fire happened at about 10 p.m. on 9th Street near Murray Avenue SE in Roanoke.
Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.