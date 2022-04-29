Dept. of Education investigating Liberty University over Title IX, sexual misconduct cases

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Federal agents with the Department of Education were on Liberty University’s campus this week, investigating any mishandling of title nine cases or reports of sexual misconduct, according to ProPublica.
At least 23 people have filed lawsuits against the Christian university, including one former student who says the school failed to examine rape allegations.
Sen. Tim Kaine has previously called for a federal review.
“Students at Liberty, or any university, need to believe that if something bad happens to them there’s a place that they can go, they’ll be taken seriously, and then efforts will be undertaken immediately to identify whether someone’s a perpetrator and then take action against them,” Kaine said Thursday.
Below is a statement from Liberty University:
“Liberty University welcomes the U.S. Department of Education’s review of our Clery Act compliance program. We have pledged our full cooperation and look forward to the opportunity to strengthen and enhance our program through this assessment process. We have also committed to work collaboratively with the Department to address any potential compliance gaps identified through the review. The University supports and embraces both the letter and the spirit of the Clery Act, which is ‘to provide students, employees and their families with accurate, complete and timely information about campus safety to better inform future decisions.’ Our Clery Compliance Officer, in the office of equity and compliance, works closely with the Liberty University Police Department and campus partners to prioritize campus safety and fulfill the requirements of the Clery Act.”