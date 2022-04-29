Dept. of Education investigating Liberty University over Title IX, sexual misconduct cases

Federal agents with the Department of Education were on Liberty University’s campus this week, investigating any mishandling of title nine cases or reports of sexual misconduct, according to ProPublica.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Federal agents with the Department of Education were on Liberty University’s campus this week, investigating any mishandling of title nine cases or reports of sexual misconduct, according to ProPublica.

At least 23 people have filed lawsuits against the Christian university, including one former student who says the school failed to examine rape allegations.

Sen. Tim Kaine has previously called for a federal review.

“Students at Liberty, or any university, need to believe that if something bad happens to them there’s a place that they can go, they’ll be taken seriously, and then efforts will be undertaken immediately to identify whether someone’s a perpetrator and then take action against them,” Kaine said Thursday.

Below is a statement from Liberty University: