Faith Christian School gives Saint Francis Service Dogs training house a makeover

ROANOKE, Va. – More than 500 teachers, parents and students swapped out pencils and paper for shovels and paintbrushes to help clean up Saint Francis Service Dogs nonprofit.

Every year, Faith Christian School hosts a service project to raise school funds and give back to the community.

Children between pre-school and 12th grade walked away with paint splatters after coating the fences and trims inside the training house.

Nora Kate Baggett, 10, said working as a team helps him get through the seven-hour workday.

“Yes, it’s really fun,” she said. “I think it makes time go really fast.”

Other children broke a sweat as they hauled dirt to gardens across the 18-acre property.

Saint Francis Service Dogs Executive Director Cabell Youell said all the help will relieve pressure on their pockets.

“What they are doing today is going to save us thousands of dollars and really help us,” Youell said. “They’ve done so much and it just makes a huge impact that it’s just so much fun to watch everyone come in and work together.”

But Youell said hearing the laughter as the children work is the best part.

“They’re not just giving back,” she said. “They are doing it in a very happy and joyful way. And that’s just so fun to watch.”