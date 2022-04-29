Roanoke celebrates LGBTQ+ pride this weekend with festival return

ROANOKE, Va. – After a pandemic hiatus, LGBTQ+ pride celebrations return to Roanoke this weekend.

A list of entertainers will kick off the celebratory weekend at the Park dance club with drag show performances.

Roanoke City Councilman Joe Cobb looks forward to issuing a proclamation Sunday at the Pride Festival while seeing advocates and activists from across the Commonwealth show their rainbow support.

As the LGBTQ+ community still tackles political and societal challenges, Cobb said Virginia has made progress to protect the community from discrimination.

“We’ve got to be consistent with our advocacy,” he said. “Help people remember that Virginia has the Virginia Values Act. We are not going to go backwards.”

Cobb said people should not feel threatened by transphobia or homophobia in their daily lives.

“We all want to coexist as people who have these basic rights so we don’t feel threatened by discrimination,” he said. “I’m so grateful to not only our community but to all of our allies who are willing to step up and be courageous.”

The Roanoke Pride Festival will start at noon on Salem Avenue between 6th and 8th Street this Sunday.