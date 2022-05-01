Two hospitalized after home invasion robbery in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Two people were taken to the hospital after a home invasion robbery early Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities say the violent incident happened in the 4100 block of Daugherty Rd in the Glenvar area at 7 a.m.

Investigators have confirmed that a firearm was used in the robbery but say they have not identified any suspects at this time.

Officers do not believe there is a threat to the public and that this was a targeted incident.

According to the department, this is an ongoing investigation.

