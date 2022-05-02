Roanoke man dies after car crash near Walmart on Challenger Ave

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Friday.

Police said that a 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound while exiting the parking lot of the Walmart on Challenger Ave.

The driver, identified as 58-year-old Michael Horton, continued to drive across the entrance road and hit the guardrail, according to police.

Authorities said Horton was pronounced dead after he was transported to the hospital.

According to police, drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. However, they said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

On Friday while crews were at the scene, police said the entrance road to the Walmart was blocked off for a short time.