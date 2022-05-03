Lynchburg City Schools honor staff with ‘Morning of Wellness’ for National Teacher Appreciation Week

In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week, Lynchburg City Schools treated its staff to a "Morning of Wellness."

To start their professional development day, more than 600 school employees participated in 40 events, ranging from arts and crafts to outdoor activities like hiking and golfing.

The LCS Education Foundation partnered with businesses in the Hill City and Forest to host the event, as a way of thanking staff members and building teamwork.

“You know the people in your building, but you don’t always know the people throughout the division. So, I think there’s something really healthy about being part of a really big team getting this done,” said Jodi Gillette, executive director of the LCS Education Foundation.

Organizers funded the fun with help from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation and International Paper Company.