Lynchburg City Schools surprises 2022 Teacher of the Year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools announced its Teacher of the Year Tuesday — and the winner is from Heritage High School!

Cathy Drumheller received the special surprise in front of a room full of her colleagues.

The Lynchburg native graduated from Heritage and has spent the past 17 years teaching in LCS.

Drumheller teaches 9th and 10th-grade biology and says she discovered her love for teaching through the educators she had growing up.

“I get nervous in things like this. It was daunting to walk [up on stage], but exciting at the same time,” said Drumheller.

“She’s innovative, she’s creative, she goes after grants. She has this beautiful hydroponics lab in her classroom, just always trying something different to interest kids and expand their learning,” said Dr. Crystal Edwards, LCS superintendent.

Each Hill City school nominates one teacher, and then the winner is picked by a committee.