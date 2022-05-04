Lynchburg City Schools launches survey over culture, climate in schools

Lynchburg City Schools want input from students, parents and employees about the culture and climate in their schools.

LCS leaders released a 10-question survey on topics including safety, bullying and interactions with others.

The study was sent to students in grades 5-12, as well as their families and LCS staff members.

“Do we talk about every kid by name and by need? Our mission, is that a priority in our school system? We ask all of our stakeholders that question. Also, we want to know whether our students feel like they belong in their schools,” said Ethel Reeves, director of equity and community relations for LCS.

The deadline to fill out the survey is May 16.