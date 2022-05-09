Roanoke Valley Metro could expand their services in the future

Roanoke may expand city public transportation thanks to COVID relief funds.

After high public demand, Valley Metro wants to try a pilot program that would offer a Sunday transit service and a night schedule from Monday through Saturday.

Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said they want to expand late-night bus service from 8:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Additionally, introduce a new service on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The plan is to also add landing pads at more than 870 bus stops and install an extra 24 bus shelters.

Price said the plan could cost about $375,000 a year with the money coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We want to reduce every barrier we can when people are using transit,” he said. “If it’s accessible, safe and pleasing to the eye then we think people will be more willing to use again.”

A date has not been set yet for these changes.

Greater Richmond Transit Company will have to weigh in on the plan before giving it a thumbs up.