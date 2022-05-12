WATCH: Good Samaritans jump into action to save Florida driver having medical emergency

The internet has hailed a group of Good Samaritans as heroes after they acted quickly to rescue a Florida woman who had a medical emergency behind the wheel.

The act of heroism, which happened on May 5, was captured in a video posted on Facebook by the Boynton Beach Police Department.

In the alarming yet touching video, the woman’s car can be seen slowly drifting into the intersection at Congress Avenue as several cars surrounded her.

As her car entered the intersection, her coworker, who was in another car, saw the woman slumped over the steering wheel, police say.

Without hesitation, her coworker jumped into action to save her colleague. She ran to the woman’s car and waved her arms to prevent other motorists from crashing into the car.

Within seconds, several other people got out of their vehicles and worked together to stop the moving car. It was a team effort with one woman grabbing a dumbbell from her vehicle so a man could use it to smash the rear passenger’s side window and unlock the door.

After this, another man was able to climb through the broken window and unlock the passenger’s side door. The car was then put in park and the heroes pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot.

While there, a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medication attention while waiting for the fire department to arrive.

After posting the video on Facebook, the police department was able to get in contact with several of the kindhearted individuals and hopes to help them meet up with the woman they rescued.