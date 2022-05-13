Bedford County School Board approves 10-year plan to provide upgrades for schools

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County School Board has approved a 10-year plan that will bring millions of dollars in upgrades to the school division.

The updated Capital Improvement Plan was discussed during the school board’s regular monthly meeting Thursday night.

School officials say the plan outlines the myriads of projects set for the next 10 years that will maintain the effective use of facilities, which include:

HVAC system replacements

Roof repairs/replacements

Renovations of older schools

Auditorium renovations at Staunton River High School and Liberty High School

Athletic facility upgrades

System life cycle schedules for areas such as asphalt, flooring, and painting

CIP projects for the Fiscal Year 2023 are slated to cost about $12.8 million. You can find a full breakdown of the funding for FY23 by clicking here.

An additional $150 million in funding is anticipated for facility maintenance and improvements in future years.